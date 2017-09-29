Miralem Pjanic to miss World Cup qualifier against Belgium

Sarajevo, Sep 29 (IANS) Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) Miralem Pjanic will not play the match against Belgium for the 2018 World Cup qualifier due to injury, according to local media reports.

The Juventus midfielder was hurt Wednesday night in a Champions League warm up against Olympiakos, and after detailed analysis it was found that the injuries were more severe than they did at first, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Pjanic had problems with the quadriceps, but we hope that it is nothing," Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the match.

"We will wait for a medical check up to be made. Whether it is going to be today or tomorrow morning, it is certain that the news is not good," BiH's head coach Mehmed Bazdarevic told local media on Thursday.

Belgium are atop group H with 22 points, followed by BiH with 14 and Greece with 13. The matches with Belgium and Estonia are decisive for BiH for the placement in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

--IANS

tri/bg