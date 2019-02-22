Miraj Cinemas hits a century

Miraj Cinemas, one of the fastest growing brands in movie screening space has touched the 100-screen milestone. Miraj is now present in 14 states and 40 locations in the country operating 110 screens. Commenting on reaching a 100-screen milestone, Madan Paliwal, Chairman of Miraj Group asserted, "It is a happy moment for the whole Miraj family today to become 100 screen multiplex players in the country. From here on we expect Miraj Cinema's growth will be much faster where we will aim to touch the 200-screen milestone pan India by March 2020. This aggressive expansion will be filled by an investment of Rs 200 crore by the company in a form internal accrual and mix of debt and equity."The MD of Miraj Entertainment, Amit Sharma, stated, "We are thankful to our valued customers and partners for supporting and trusting us in our journey so far.