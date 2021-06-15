Minutes After Chirag Paswan's Ouster as LJP Chief, His Loyalists 'Remove' Rebels From Party

Moments after Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of LJP president on Tuesday, the party issued a statement saying it was removing five MPs, including Pashupati Paras, who replaced Paswan as the party leader in the Lok Sabha.

The statement said the party’s national executive committee has unanimously decided to remove Paras, along with MPs Beena Devi, Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Singh and Prince Raj from LJP’s primary membership.

“The National President of LJP Chirag Paswan is authorised to take all decisions in the coming assembly election on behalf of the party,” it said.

A few supporters of Chirag Paswan were also seen sloganeering outside the leader’s residence, saying: ‘Chirag Ji aage bado, hum tumhaare sath hai’ (Chirag, move ahead. We are with you).

LJP leader Raju Tiwari told the media afterwards that a national executive meeting was held and it was decided to remove all the five MPs from the party. “There is a process of doing things in a party. This will be called a betrayal,” he said, on being asked to comment on Chirag Paswan’s removal as president.

Paswan had reacted to his ouster on Tuesday, and likened the organization to a mother who should not be “betrayed”.

Paswan, who removed from the post of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president after an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee, said in a tweet, that he had made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed. People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.

Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle’s unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.

