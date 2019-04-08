The minute you ask questions to BJP or PM, you are called anti-national: Sachin Pilot

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot addressed mediapersons. Pilot said, "Incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and to pressurize lawmakers, to create environment of fear which is almost like what Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten the voices of anybody who questions BJP. The fact that you can ask a question about why there is a historic unemployment in India. 45 years and we've never seen the numbers of high unemployment. The minute you ask questions to BJP or the Prime Minister, you are called anti-national. You say why there is inflation, why are farmers committing suicide, we are told 'Go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric, based on emotion, I don't think, serves India's election well." He further said, "Congress' manifesto, very clearly shows the Congress' party's position. We are not talking about mandir or masjid or temple or religion or caste. We are talking about how we can help the poorest 20% of India's families."