Minority judgement on triple talaq not in sync with times: Mukul Rohatgi

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict of striking down triple talaq by 3:2 majority, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday said the majority judgement was correct and the minority judgement was "wrong" and not in sync with the times.

"I personally think with respect that their (Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and Justice S. Abdul Nazir's) view is wrong. It is not in sync with the times, it is not in sync with the liberty and dignity of millions of women. The majority (rest three of the five-judges bench) has taken the correct view," Rohatgi told reporters.

Rohatgi, who as Attorney General had opposed the practice of triple talaq, said that even after realising or saying that personal laws will be exempted, yet they (Justice Khehar and Justice Nazir) have granted an injunction that for six months this triple talaq will not be valid - minority view - and Parliament should bring a legislation.

"In other words they have ducked the real question and said that this is within the province of Parliament. The Supreme Court need not wait for Parliament to react and the majority view has correctly reacted and struck down such discriminatory and pernicious practices," he added.

Asked whether he considered this verdict as a progressive stand taken by him when he was the Attorney General, Rohatgi replied: "It is not a progressive stand taken by me. As the Attorney General, I then projected the view of the Centre."

The apex court held triple talaq being practised by the Muslim community as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".

