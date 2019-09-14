Minority in India was safe, is safe, will remain safe: Rajnath Singh rebukes Pak

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan in a gathering in Gujarat's Surat on September 14. While addressing the gathering, Singh said, "Pakistan, which isn't able to provide security to the minorities in its country, is talking about human rights. If human rights violations are taking place anywhere, it's in Pakistan. Minority in India was safe, is safe and will remain safe." Things turned sour with Pakistan after India scrapped off Article 370 which used to grant special status as a state to Jammu and Kashmir.