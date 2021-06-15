Minority Commission seeks detailed report of post-poll violence in WB from DGP

Representative Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): Taking cognisance of the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal's Director General of Police to submit a detailed report on the matter within 21 days.

In a letter signed by S Najeeb Ahmad, Research Officer, of the Minorities Commission, NCM demanded the report regarding post-poll violence on Sher Mohammed and other workers of the opposition party belonging to the minority community.

"I am directed to forward herewith a copy of representation received from Ashutosh Jha (Joint Secretary, Forum for Peace, Justice and Anti Corruption) on the above-mentioned subject and to request you to send a detailed report in the matter within 21 days so that the matter could be placed before the Commission for consideration," the letter said.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)