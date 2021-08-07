Minor's 'Rape & Murder': Twitter Removes Rahul’s Tweet Revealing Identity of Kin

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcefully cremated in Southwest Delhi, was taken down by Twitter after a request from the National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR).

The NCPCR on Wednesday, 4 August, had issued a notice to Twitter India, asking them to remove the photo posted by Gandhi, which revealed the identity of the deceased Dalit girl's family.

The tweet by Gandhi showed as 'no longer available' on the microblogging website for violating its rules.

Further, a click on the tweet showed the message, "This tweet violated the Twitter rules."

RAHUL GANDHI'S MEETING WITH THE FAMILY

The Congress leader met the family of the nine-year-old girl ands said that the 'daughter of a Dalit is also a daughter of the country'.

"I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They are saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have told them that I am standing with them, that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice," Gandhi said after meeting the family.

Gandhi had then posted a video with the girl's parents revealing their identity.

WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE GIRL?

The minor, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, was sent by her mother to get water from the crematorium at around 5:30 pm on Sunday.

At around 6 pm, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people acquainted with the girl's mother, called and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died due to electrocution while getting water.

The accused reportedly convinced the girl's family to cremate her without telling the police. However, the police were called around 10:30 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot.

