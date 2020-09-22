Minor landslide triggers panic in Manipal over building collapse, residents moved out

A minor landslide in Kundelkad, a forested area close to Manipal in Udupi district of Karnataka, triggered panic for the residents living in Premier Enclave apartment building in the town. Following heavy rains over the weekend, a landslide occurred in Kundelkad and caused a retaining wall close to the apartment to collapse. The landslide occurred due to the force of water from a stormwater drain, district officials said.

A viral WhatsApp message suggested that the Premier Enclave building, which is a residential and commecial building, was about to collapse, however, the district administration rejected suggestions that there was any threat to the building. The building is popularly referred to as the 'Dominos building' in Manipal.

Speaking to TNM, Udupi DC G Jagadeesh said, "A national highway was built in the last year near the apartment and officials from the National Highway Authority of India have allowed water to flow down the side of the building because that was the way it flowed earlier too. There was a lot of water gushing through that side and this resulted in the collapse of the retaining wall".

However, residents in the building were asked to vacate the premises for the next few days as a precautionary measure, since there is a red warning and heavy rains forecasted in Udupi. A resident in the building confirmed the development to TNM.

"There were only eight families living in the building. This is because many flats were occupied by students who are currently not in Manipal. The residents were asked to shift outside for two days since there is a red alert in Udupi," Jagadeesh said. The building has a total of 32 flats.

Officials from the National Highway Authority of India will inspect the affected area and suggest alternative ways to regulate the flow of drain water, he added.

In July 2015, a landslide occurred close to the Premier Enclave building on the access road to INOX cinemas. The multiplex was closed for a brief period following the landslide and inspections were carried out in the area.