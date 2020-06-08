CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Gorakhnath Temple: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020

Mumbai, June 8: From today, shopping malls, religious places, restaurants and hotels outside the containment zones will be allowed to open in several cities across the country. There are certain guidelines which one needs to follow in each of these places.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the National Guard will be leaving from Washington DC after the protests have remained peaceful for past few nights over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the government and private hospitals in the national capital will only treat patients of Delhi and will not be available for all. Centre-run hospitals will be open to patients from outside Delhi.

Actor Sonu Sood, who came under attack from Shiv Sena for his alleged attempt to portray the government in poor light over the migrant crisis, met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray yesterday. This meet followed after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in his editorial in Saamna slammed the actor and even taunted him by referring to him as 'Mahatma' in his writeup. Calling him as 'Mahatma Sood', Raut suggested that Sonu's work seems to show that the government isn't doing anything to help migrant workers amid this crisis.

