Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Notifies Common Format for Issuance of PUC Certificate Across the Country

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a notification dated 14thJune, 2021 for a common format of the PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate to be issued across the country, under Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. The salient features of the PUCC are as under-

(a) Introduction of uniform Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) format across the country and linking the PUC database with the National Register. Centre's Motor Vehicle Act Wont Be Applicable for Old Petrol, Diesel Cars in Delhi, Says Transport Minister Kailash Gahlo.

(b) The concept of Rejection slip is being introduced for the first time. A common format of rejection slip is to be given to the vehicle owner in case the test result value is more than the maximum permissible value, as mandated in the concerned emission norms. This document can be shown at the service centre for getting the vehicle serviced or can be used, in case the PUCC centre device is not working properly when tested at another centre.

(c) There will be confidentiality of information viz. (i) Vehicle owner’s mobile number, name and address (ii) engine number and chassis number (only the last four digits to be visible, the other digits shall be masked)

(d) The owner’s mobile number has been made mandatory, on which an SMS alert will be sent for validation and fee.

(e) If the enforcement officer has reason to believe that a motor vehicle is not complying with provisions of Emission standards, he may communicate in writing or through electronic mode to direct the driver or any person in-charge of the vehicle to submit the vehicle for conducting the test in any one of the authorized Pollution Under Control (PUC) testing stations. If the driver or person in-charge of the vehicle fails to submit the vehicle for compliance or the vehicle fails to comply, the owner of the vehicle shall be liable for payment of penalty.

If the owner fails to comply with this, the registering authority shall, for reasons to be recorded in writing, suspend the certificate of registration of the vehicle and any permit granted, until such time a valid “Pollution under Control “certificate is generated.

(f) Thus, enforcement would be IT-enabled and would help in better control over polluting vehicles.

(g) The QR code shall be printed on the form. It will contain the complete information about the PUC Centre.