Ministry of Jal Shakti organizes exhibition under 6th edition of India Water Week

The Ministry of Jal Shakti organized an exhibition under its 6th edition of India Water Week in the capital New Delhi. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Emphasizing on the theme of the event "Water cooperation to cope with 21st century challenges" the minister outlined the purpose of organizing India Water Week and highlighted various stakeholders taking part in the event. While speaking to news agency ANI, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that "India water week has been organized in India for the 6th time. Various technology providers, innovators and individuals associated with start-ups from across the world and apart from them different institutions in Indian Union Government and States who are working for the cause of water conservation are doing a phenomenal job and every year they gather here to discuss the issue". The exhibition showcased technologies, latest developments and available solutions to take on the challenge of burgeoning competition for river and ground waters among domestic, agriculture, industry and environmental needs. Water resources departments of several states, National Mission for Clean Ganga other private and government entities had kept their exhibits on display to showcase different methods and technologies that could be adopted for conservation and optimal use of available fresh water resources. The Union Minister also stated that the government has the onus of providing safe drinking water to each and every household in these challenging times. "The government of India is committed to its mission of providing clean drinking water to every household through direct pipelines. We are almost at the verge of providing sanitation for all. Certainly, at this point of time, this subject is very motivating and challenging for India", the minister said. The India Water Week -2019 is being organized in New- Delhi to bring upon new ideas for mutual cooperation for sustainable water management.