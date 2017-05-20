Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of a Bihari boy named Madhav Jha in his latest release “Half Girlfriend”, says through this film the makers have tried to break all the preconceived notions about Bihar and its people. “Through this film, we have tried to break preconceived notion about Bihar. […]

View photos Ministry to check credentials of officials: Goel More

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Sports Minister Vijay Goel today said the government will scrutinise the credentials of officials selected to accompany athletes during multi- disciplinary events.

Goel’s comments came as the CBI is probing two doctors – Pawan Deep Singh and R S Negi – who were allegedly sent to Rio Olympics with an 118-member Indian contingent without having the required qualifications.

“We will ask the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to submit resumes, expertise of contingents and other details of the people accompanying Indian athletes. We will examine whether the person fulfils the criteria before permitting them for events like the Olympics,” Goel said.

“Of course, the federations will select the doctors and other support staff. But they will have to send the names and bio datas of all such people before we allow them to go to events like the Olympics,” the minister added.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.