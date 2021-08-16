‘All ministers have left Kabul’, says Senior Advisor to Afghan President upon arrival in Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan's capital Kabul landed in Delhi on August 15. Besides the common citizens, there were several Afghan politicians and officials who also arrived in the national capital. Rizwanullah Ahmadzai, senior advisor to Afghan President in Public Health Affairs said, “There is calm in most parts of Afghanistan. Almost all political persons like ministers have left Kabul. Around 200 people have come to Delhi. I feel this is new Taliban that will allow women to work.”