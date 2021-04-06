Minister Tries to Douse Forest Fire With Bush, Netizens Unamused

Harak Singh Rawat, the forest minister of Uttarakhand, was recently seen dousing forest fires with a bush in a viral video on social media. The state has reported over 1000 cases of forest fires in the past 6 months and about 45 cases only on Sunday.

Amid this, Rawat's viral video has left netizens unimpressed. He is seen holding a single bush in his hand and trying to put out the fire by himself in the video uploaded by a user with the caption, "Uttarakhand forest minister @drhsrawatuk with his staff members dousing forest fire in Pauri district Monday evening @IndianExpress". Check it out here:

Uttarakhand forest minister @drhsrawatuk with his staff members dousing forest fire in Pauri district Monday evening @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/w1YYOEkkS0 — Lalmani Verma (@LalmaniVerma838) April 6, 2021

Some people thought it was a PR stunt while the others were simply unimpressed by the effort. Here's what users on Twitter said:

The state has reached out to the Centre and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for support and chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has conducted emergency meetings with officials to deal with the situation.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

