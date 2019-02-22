Minister Suresh Prabhu launches projects to improve air connectivity

In a major boost towards enhancing the growth of aviation infrastructure in the country, Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the various infrastructure development projects to upgrade eight airports under Airports Authority of India (AAI) through video conferencing, held in the premises of AAI officers' Institute in New Delhi.The inauguration and foundation laying ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, AAI along with several others