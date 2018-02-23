Minister Pradhan meets Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al Falih to discuss oil, energy needs
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Saudi Arab Minister of Energy, Industrial and Mineral Resources Khalid Al Falih today. Talking about Saudi Arab, the Minister said that India shares a special relationship with the Middle Eastern country. The meeting is to further strengthen the oil relationship with the country which is the one of the largest oil suppliers to India. The Union Minister will discuss about crude oil prices and storage places with his Saudi Arab counter-part.