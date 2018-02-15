IT Minister Nara Lokesh met 'First America (India)' representatives for digitization of land records

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh met the 'First American (India)' Vice President Raghu and Senior Manager Srinivas Rao on Thursday. The company is working on land records digitization project in AP in association with Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Limited. The IT Minister asked First American (India) representatives to develop a model for digitization of land records, so that rural women of Andhra Pradesh are able to work from home. He told them to provide training to the DWCRA members, rural women and youth so that they can have employment opportunity at their doorstep. The IT minister observed that digitization of land records and making them tamper proof through block chain technology has benefited the farmers in getting title insurance and loans in no time. First American (India) company expressed its readiness to provide training to the rural people of Andhra Pradesh. Its representatives said that they will conduct a pilot project of work from home initially in some villages. They are of the opinion that once that project works out, the youth of Andhra can do the same work for other states and countries too.