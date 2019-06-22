UP minister Laxmi Narayan 'appreciates' govt employee's attempt of tying his shoelace

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan has faced criticism after a government employee was seen tying his shoelace at a yoga event in UP's Shahjahanpur on Friday. While speaking to mediapersons, Narayan defended his actions after a video of the incident went viral, he said, "India was a country where Bharat ruled Lord Ram's kingdom for 14 years with the 'kharau' (wooden slippers) of the latter on the throne. This (the gesture of someone helping him wear his shoes) should be appreciated."