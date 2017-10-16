Minister launches initiative to prevent wastage of food

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Urging people not to waste food, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey on Monday inaugurated the Indian Food Safety and Standards Authority, a new alliance of food recovery partners in the country aimed at addressing the problem of hunger in India and to prevent waste of food items.

As part of the initiative, which also has a web platform, any interested donors, individuals and volunteers can register themselves through it to be a part of this initiative.

"The donor can keep track of all the data, information and fresh situation associated with the foods donated by the individual through their personal log-ins. Through this platform, there may be guidance of citizens, food-related businessmen and various food recovery agencies about the prevention and loss of food items and safe recovery of extra food items," he said during the launch, according to an official statement.

He also launched the report of FSSAI on food conservation.

--IANS

rup/rn