Minister Javadekar inaugurates Molecular Ecology and Conservation Genomics Laboratory

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on September 7 attended annual meeting of Wildlife Institute of India in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. After the meeting Javadekar also inaugurated Molecular Ecology and Conservation Genomics Laboratory and training guest house there. "This laboratory is one of its kind and we are proud that the laboratory is in India, said Javadekar. Wildlife Institute of India is also playing a key role in protection of Great Indian Bustard birds."