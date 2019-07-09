Minister Javadekar hails Soil Health Card scheme, says 'massive effort in right direction'

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday showed his concern climate change and hailed Soil Health Card Scheme. He said that Soil Health Card will benefit the farmers and they can take care of their fields and lands more efficiently. He also emphasized that over 14 crore farmers are using the soil health card and are enjoying its benefits. "India has launched soil health card for the first time in India. More than 14 crore farmers are now have the soil health card and they taking care of their agriculture, fields and their lands, it a massive effort in the right direction," said Javadekar.