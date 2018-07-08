Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invites Keralites to invest in Odisha

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was invited as the chief guest in All India Malyalee Association's 11th annual day celebrations in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. On the occasion, Minister Pradhan invited Keralites to come to Odisha and invest in the state. "Please come to Odisha, it's a vast land of opportunity and certain things are more advantageous than Kerala", said Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing the gathering.