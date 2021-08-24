Minimum temperature rises in national capital New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Mercury rose'

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The minimum temperature rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday to settle at 29.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather office on Monday evening had forecast generally cloudy skies with chances of light rains. The IMD has forecast southwesterly winds later in the day. PTI KND DV DV