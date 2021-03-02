Minimum temperature in Delhi settles above normal

·1-min read

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to MeT Department officials, the maximum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted clear sky for Wednesday with mist in the morning.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category. The air quality index (AQI) was 174, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the mercury dropped by a few notches in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius. PTI AG SNE

Latest stories

  • 'Absolutely heartbreaking': Woman calls husband, records video for family; then dies by suicide

    The incident took place on February 25 and police identified the victim as Ayesha Khan (23) who also spoke to her husband and parents before taking the extreme step, an official said.

  • Arjun Kapoor Had the Funniest Response to Kareena Kapoor's First Photo on Instagram After Delivery

    Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. She delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital.

  • How to Register for Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Request for Change of Centre and Other Facts

    Elaborating the process of registration on the Co-WIN app, Sharma said that so farm more than 50 lakh people have registered for get vaccinated.

  • ‘Inspired by the CM’, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins AAP

    Inspired by the “honest governance” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sehgal has chosen to join the AAP.

  • Rahul Gandhi Dances, Does Push-Ups With School Kids in Tamil Nadu

    Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, interacted with school students in Kanyakumari.

  • Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 11 March

    Galaxy M12 will feature a 48 MP quad rear camera setup and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

  • Wondering What Your Voice Will Sound Like on Mars? NASA Can Show You

    NASA has just released an amusing simulator that can record your voice (or any other sound) and "convert" it as if it were emitted from the red planet.

  • India vs England, 4th Test: Records that can be scripted

    India and England are all set to lock horns in the final Test of the four-match series in Ahmedabad. The hosts, who lead the series 2-1, need to either win or draw the final Test in order to secure the qualification berth for the ICC WTC final. Meanwhile, plenty of records can be broken in the match. We take a look at the same.

  • COVID-19: Japan asks China to stop anal swab tests on its citizens

    Tokyo [Japan], March 2 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the coronavirus testing methods, Japan has requested China not to subject Japanese citizens to anal COVID-19 tests after receiving complaints of "psychological distress" from some of them.

  • Rahul Gandhi's Viral Photo Revealing 'Abs of a Boxer' Has Everyone Asking Him for Fitness Tips

    Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals for boxing at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, was among those who shared Rahul Gandhi's image, taken shortly after he went swimming wish fishermen in Kerala.

  • AP: TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu Detained at Airport, Stages Protest

    “We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced,” the former Andhra Pradesh CM tweeted.

  • Aliens are Real? American Airlines Pilot Spots 'Long Cylindrical Object', FBI Confirms 'UFO' Sighting

    A UFO-like object was seen by an American Airlines pilot over Northeast New Mexico on February 21. and the FBI is aware of the unusual sighting.

  • WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Title; Charlotte Flair to Challenge Asuka

    Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's feud continued, Charlotte Flair announced her WrestleMania ambitions and more.

  • Guj cops nab man from Rajasthan for abetting wife's suicide

    <p>Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Days after a woman committed suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river here leaving behind a video message, the Gujarat police have arrested the victim's husband from neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.</p>

  • British Sikh 'tortured' in India after arrest must be freed, say MPs

    Nearly 140 parliamentarians warn trumped-up charges could result in death penalty for Jagtar Singh Johal Briton Jagtar Singh Johal (c) being escorted to a court in Ludhiana, Punjab in November 2017. Photograph: Shammi Mehra/AFP/Getty Images Nearly 140 MPs and peers have written to Dominic Raab urging him to do more to secure the release of a young Sikh man facing the death penalty in India after a confession allegedly extracted under torture. The letter calls on the foreign secretary to accept that Jagtar Singh Johal is being detained arbitrarily, and says at least three of the charges levelled against him carried the death penalty. In the letter the parliamentarians wrote: “When a British national is arbitrarily detained, tortured, and faces a potential death sentence, all on the basis of trumped-up political charges, the British government must make clear this is unacceptable. This is a moment for the UK to take a stand and bring this young British man home.” Signatories include the former Brexit secretary David Davis; the former international development secretary Hilary Benn; the father of the house, Sir Peter Bottomley; the SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford; Sheffield’s mayor, Dan Jarvis; the former Foreign Office minister Lord Hain; the former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell; and Andrew Rosindell, a Conservative member of the foreign affairs select committee. They claimed in their letter that Johal, who has been detained for three years, is a Sikh human rights activist from Dumbarton who travelled to India in October 2017 to get married and, three weeks after his wedding, was violently arrested by plainclothes police officers in Punjab before being “bound, hooded, and bundled into a car”. “We understand that his arrest was unlawful, amounting in effect to an abduction by the state,” they wrote. They added, after his detention, “Jagtar was brutally tortured with electricity into ‘confessing’ his involvement in an alleged conspiracy.” Jagtar is being supported by the legal NGO Reprieve, which said the charges – of procuring arms, conspiracy to commit murder and a terrorist act – all carry the death penalty in Indian law. It has been alleged he provided £3,000 to a Sikh planning to kill members of the extremist nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a charge he denies. Despite an extraordinary 145 court appearances, his trial has been repeatedly delayed at the request of the prosecution, and basic information to defence counsel denied. Reprieve deputy director Dan Dolan said: “It’s baffling that the Foreign Office hasn’t sought Jaggi’s release. We’re talking about a young British man facing a death sentence, based on nothing but a supposed confession he recorded after being tortured with electricity. It is about as clear a case of arbitrary detention as you can imagine, but the government hasn’t acted to bring him home. Why?” The issue is likely to be diplomatically sensitive for the prime minister, Boris Johnson, as he seeks to cement economic ties with India by travelling to see its prime minister, Narenda Modi, on a postponed trip, as well as to host Modi as a guest at the UK’s G7 gathering set for Cornwall in June. The wooing of India is part of a wider UK government tilt towards the Indo-Pacific that is likely to be a central feature of the UK’s ‘global Britain’ strategy. • This story was amended on 28 February 2021 to clarify that Jagtar is alleged to have conspired to kill members of the RSS, not to kill Hindus as stated in an earlier version.

  • 'Perfectly Fine After Covid Vaccine, Will Have to Take 2 Doses Before Resuming Work': Narayana Murthy

    In the second phase of Covid-19 inoculation drive, senior citizens and people over 45 years with co-morbidities have been included.

  • China marches on to militarism and totalitarianism

    Hong Kong, March 2 (ANI): There is growing alarm at the inexorable rise of China, both of its military prowess and its aggressive bullying of other countries plus its subjugation of whole portions of its own population.

  • Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine differs considerably from Pfizer’s, Moderna’s

    JnJ's vaccine appears to be less prone than Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's, to trigger the kinds of side effects that require monitoring.

  • Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Harsh Vardhan Gets Covaxin, Says Vaccines Will Prove to be 'Sanjeevani'

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Harsh Vardhan said the vaccines will prove to be "sanjeevani for all of us".

  • Exclusive: Citroen India to roll out direct-to-consumer sales model, C5 Aircross launch in April

    In addition to opening its ‘La Maison’ dealerships, Citroen India will also provide customers the option to buy a vehicle directly from the brand.