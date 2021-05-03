Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 47 per cent.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 216 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NIT DV DV