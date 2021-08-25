Minimum temperature in city settles above normal

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch above the normal, said the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 64 per cent, they said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds during the day time.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 112.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI MG DV DV