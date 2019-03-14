'We will give minimum income guarantee, if voted to power': Rahul Gandhi at Fishermen Parliament

Addressing a Fishermen Parliament as part of his election campaign in Kerala's Thrissur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that if his party is voted to power, they will bring guaranteed minimum income for citizens. Rahul said, "In 2019, when we come to power, we've decided to take one or two big decisions. We have a big idea that we are doing in our manifesto and that is the idea of guaranteed minimum income to all Indian citizens. The government of India after 2019 will decide a minimum income line. Certain, income will be called the minimum income of India. Anybody, who earns less than minimum income line will be given money by government of India to bring them up to minimum income line. We are going to wipe out poverty once and for all from the country."