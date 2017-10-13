Mini marathon for clean air in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) As part of the 'Clean Air' campaign, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan will flag off a mini marathon from India Gate here on Sunday.

"With the onset of winter, increased emission from various existing sources and burning of crop residue coincides with adverse meteorological conditions," a Ministry statement said on Friday.

It said that its campaign for 'Clean Air' or "Swachh Hawa for Swachh and Swasth Bharat" is being launched to create a mass movement for reducing air pollution.

The campaign, according to the Ministry, is to take the momentum of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and extending the 'Harit Diwali' or green Diwali campaign.

