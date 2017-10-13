Mini marathon for clean air in Delhi on Sunday

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) As part of the 'Clean Air' campaign, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan will flag off a mini marathon from India Gate here on Sunday.

"With the onset of winter, increased emission from various existing sources and burning of crop residue coincides with adverse meteorological conditions," a Ministry statement said on Friday.

It said that its campaign for 'Clean Air' or "Swachh Hawa for Swachh and Swasth Bharat" is being launched to create a mass movement for reducing air pollution.

The campaign, according to the Ministry, is to take the momentum of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and extending the 'Harit Diwali' or green Diwali campaign.

--IANS

