Mine N Yours back with third edition

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Mine N Yours, a luxury wedding show, is back with its third edition and the two day event will start from July 27 at The Grand.

To be hosted by Entrepreneur Harpreett Singh, the wedding exhibition brings the biggest designers, the finest jewellers all under one roof.

Some of the prominent designers and jewellers participating in the event are Samant Chauhan, Anjalee Arjun, Siddharth Tyler, Mayyur Girotra, Nandita Thirani, Mahima Mahajan, Jaipur Gems, Vijay Golecha, Magnificence, said a statement.

The event also has interactive sessions with industry experts for the clients and prospective brides. This year Shalini Beriwal, founder of Magnificence, would be taking a master class with the brides to be on table dressing.

Last year Mine N Yours had paid a tribute to Imperial India and had teamed up with top Indian royals for their two-day gala. And the Royal Saga continues this year as well featuring five princesses of Patiala to showcase splendid bridal couture.

--IANS

