Milton Recognized as 'Brand of the Year' Second Time in a Row at the World Branding Awards 2020-2021

The ceremony organised by the World Branding Forum dedicated to advancing branding standards Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Milton, a leading manufacturer and marketer of houseware products in India and across the world wins the prestigious “Brand of the Year” award at the World Branding Awards 2020-2021 in the houseware products category. Milton has been felicitated with this prestigious title second time in a row. The international award forum recognised and celebrated selected brands for their work and achievements, nominated by over 250,000 consumers across the globe.

Now in their 12th Edition, The World Branding Awards, an exclusive event in which along with the Global and Regional awards, National awards are presented to the top brands in each participating country. These are brands are household names in their home country and have been judged to be truly exceptional. To be named ‘Brand of the Year’ is an illustrious and reputable achievement as not every category, and not every country is awarded. Winners are evaluated through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. The voting and nomination had taken place amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic during which many countries were faced with restriction measures that had greatly disrupted the economic landscape. The Award celebrates the innovative and creative ways these successful brands have managed to remain distinct and relevant to their consumers over the past year.

The World Branding Awards have recognized some of the biggest brands across the world as winners for the year 2020-2021. Leading brands like CoCo, Faber Castell, IKEA, Netflix and more won the Global Award, while brands like Anchor (New Zealand), LuLu (United Arab Emirates), Isetan and Uniqlo (Japan), amongst others won the Regional Awards. Milton from India won the illustrious National award in the Houseware Product category second time in a row.

Ajay Vaghani - Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. says, “It is an honour to get this worldwide acclaim and to be awarded the 'Brand of the Year' for the second time in a row at the World Branding Awards. Milton products have been an integral part of the Indian households for a long time and we cherish this association with our discerning consumers. We have always kept our consumers at the highest pedestal, designing products with utmost attention at every stage. With consumers voting for us as ‘Brand of the Year’ makes it extremely special and we thank World Branding Forum for this recognition and validation.' “This is a celebration of the best marketers from across the globe. The Awards are an acknowledgment of the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

Launched in 1972, Milton has been conceptualized with the endeavour to providing innovative and efficient houseware products to customers that bring convenience to life. These include an array of products that are inspired from the day-to-day lives of the modern Indian customer offering them solutions to everyday problems. Some of the popular products in the Milton portfolio include bottles, casseroles, tiffins, flasks, jars and the IoT based smart products, to name a few. Brand campaigns which include ad campaigns, digital activations, PR and collaborations with suitable influencers and platforms for Milton have seen the brand seamlessly command immense credibility across segments and all age brackets. The brand has always worked towards achieving its vision and this resolute commitment to bring a positive change to have won consumer loyalty in India, and across more than 60 countries worldwide.

Now in its seventh year, the awards were organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards. It organises and sponsors a range of educational programmes.

About Hamilton Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors and exporters of house-ware products in India and across the world. Since its inception in 1972, Milton, one of its flagship brands has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of the house-ware industry.

Today, the company is propelling ahead with numerous brands under the Hamilton group that have become a truly global homeware name. Hamilton's flagship brands, Milton, Treo, Claro and Spotzero are designed to solve the daily problems faced by the modern Indian consumers who desire quality products with maximum utility. Hamilton products are sold across all trade channels – B2B, B2C, Retail Outlets and Online marketplaces.

About the World Branding Forum The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. This includes those who work in the branding, design, marketing, advertising, public relations and communications disciplines worldwide. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach.

About the World Branding Awards The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognises the achievements of some of the best brands in the world. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting.

