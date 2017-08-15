Milos Raonic latest to withdraw from Cincinnati Masters

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 16 (ANI): Milos Raonic of Canada has been forced to withdraw from the ATP Cincinnati Masters with a left wrist injury, thus joining the list of high-profile absentees at the US Open tuneup.

"My wrist injury has not healed," Sport24 quoted Raonic as saying.

"I always play well in Cincinnati and will miss the great fans," he added.

The world number 10 admitted his wrist was ailing after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino last week in a second-round match at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The 26-year-old becomes the latest in an all-star lineup to skip the Cincinnati Masters.

Swiss maestro Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament due to a sore back, world number one Andy Murray with a hip injury, Novak Djokovic, out for the year with an elbow injury, and Stan Wawrinka, missing the rest of the season with a knee injury, as well as ninth-ranked Kei Nishikori and 2016 Cincinnati champion Marin Cilic. (ANI)