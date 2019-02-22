Milo Ventimiglia calls Mandy Moore inspiring

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Milo Ventimiglia is proud of his "This Is Us" co-star Mandy Moore for opening up about the emotional abuse she endured during her marriage to former husband Ryan Adams.

In an interview with Access, the actor praised Moore, reports people.com.

"There are things that people live through, so to be able to have a forum to discuss it and speak about it honestly, I'm incredibly proud of Mandy for just being who Mandy is, which is a very giving, inspiring woman," Ventimiglia said.

"And if anyone else can take away from that situation of being inspired to let someone know that they're not alone in a feeling, I think that's a great thing to do," he added.

Ventimiglia is seen with Moore in "This Is Us", aired in India on Star World.

Moore previously opened up about her difficult relationship with Adams, whom she divorced in 2016 after seven years of marriage. She said in a New York Times story that her ex-husband, now 44, took charge of her music career in 2010 three years after they first met when she was 23.

--IANS

sug/rb/ab