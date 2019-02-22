Millions dying of thirst will migrate to India: Shekhar Kapur to Gadkari

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) After Union shipping and transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the Indian government has decided to stop its share of river water from going to Pakistan, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said millions dying of thirst will migrate to India.

Gadkari on Thursday tweeted: "Under the leadership of Honourable PM Narendra Modiji, our government has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab."

To this, Kapur, who once wanted to make a film called "Paani" on the water crisis, replied: "Sir, water is the ultimate weapon. Civilisations were created and destroyed by rivers that changed course. Millions dying of thirst will migrate in search of Water. And where will they go but across our borders? And no bullet or bomb can stop millions of thirsty dying people."

The Indus system comprises the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. The basin is mainly shared by India and Pakistan with a small share for China and Afghanistan.

The decision, announced on Thursday by Gadkari, came in the wake of the Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and which was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

--IANS

