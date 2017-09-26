Milkha Singh’s Wax Statue Part of Madame Tussauds in Delhi

The former ace Indian sprinter's wax statue is now part of the famous chain's branch in Delhi.

New Delhi: Former ace Indian sprinter Milkha Singh’s wax statue is now part of Madame Tussauds in Delhi.

Milkha Singh’s son and golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Tuesday posted pictures on Twitter, in which his father can be seen sitting on a stage during a ceremony.

Such a proud moment for the Milkha Singh family! Dad immortalised in wax for @MadameTussauds Delhi. #StillYoungAtHeart pic.twitter.com/NuxxStJG4n — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) September 26, 2017





Milkha, who is in his 90s now, was the only one to win an individual athletics gold medal at a Commonwealth Games until discus-thrower Krishna Poonia equalled the feat at the CWG 2010.

Milkha Singh’s most noted achievements are the gold medals he won at the 1958 and 1962 editions of the Asian Games. He was later christened as ‘The Flying Sikh’.

In 2013, a biopic on Milkha Singh was also made and widely appreciated.

My son and nephews strike a pose with dad’s wax statue which will be installed at @MadameTussauds in Delhi. He is inspiring generations! pic.twitter.com/LmfPGC8LDI — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) September 26, 2017





The family, which resides in Chandigarh, was present on the occasion as Jeev also posted an image of his son and nephews posing alongside their grandfather’s wax statue.

The famous chain from the United Kingdom, which hosts wax statues of celebrities, decided to open its first branch in India recently in the Connaught Place area of central Delhi.