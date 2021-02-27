Milk to Be Sold at Rs 100 Per Litre From March 1, 2021 Onwards? Know the Truth Behind Claims by News Report and Social Media Trend

New Delhi, February 27: Amid incessant fuel price hike, scaling upto Rs 100 per litre, reports also surfaced that from March 1 onwards, milk too will be sold at Rs 100 per litre. The news is going viral after Malkit Singh, District Head of Bharatiya Kisan Union, told media that from Monday onwards the price of Milk will be doubled to Rs 100 per litre. At present, the milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre (approx). People are sharing the news cutting of a Hindi newspaper, “Patrika’s” cutting.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Wins Hearts With his Response After a Meme Featuring Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Goes Viral (View Tweet)

After the reports surfaced, ‘March Se Doodh Rs 100 Per litre’ also started to trend on Twitter. More than 54,000 tweets have been posted using the hashtag. In the newspaper, the report was published quoting Malkit Singh. The BKU leader said that the government tried to counter farmers’ protest by increasing fuel prices. However, there is no official statement regarding this.

Here Are Some of The Twitter Reactions:

Farmers will increase rates of milk upto "100 rps per ltr... ":

Also Read | Delhi Aims To Become Electric Vehicle Capital of India, Here’s a List of 72 Public EV Charging Stations in National Capital

"I Support # 1 March Se Doodh Rs 100 Per Litre"

Story continues

"This Barren Lands, Any Corporate Takers??"

Farmers are also reportedly planning increase the prices of vegetables to protest against the increase in petrol and diesel prices. Meanwhile, according to a report published in DNA, milk prices in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam will go up by Rs 12 per litre from March 1 onwards. Now, Milk will be sold in the district at Rs 55 per litre.

The milk price hike has triggered panic and confusion among people. It must be noted that there is no official announcement as of now about the price of milk touching Rs 100 per litre. People are requested not to panic and not fall a prey to rumours and misinformation.