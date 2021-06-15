Military Train Successfully Runs On Dedicated Freight Corridor, To Boost Indian Army’s Efficacy And Readiness

The Indian Army, on Monday (14 June), conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from the new Rewari to the new Phulera, validating the efficacy of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The intricate and synchronised coordination by the Indian Army with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Indian Railways will significantly enhance the mobilisation capability of the Armed Forces.

“These trials were part of the ‘Whole of the Nation Approach’ for optimising national resources and achieving seamless synergy among various ministries and departments,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Interactions by the Indian Army with all stakeholders, including DFCCIL and Indian Railways, will now assist in leveraging the DFC and allied infrastructure into the mobilisation matrix of Armed Forces.

The ministry said that the development of infrastructure at specific locations to support mobilisation and trials to validate the move of defence owned rolling stock on Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service is being formalised, and modalities are being evolved.

“These trials herald the first step in this process to pave the way for enhancing the operational readiness of Armed Forces. This initiative would set in place processes to ensure that military requirements are dovetailed in the national infrastructure development at the planning stage itself,” the statement added.