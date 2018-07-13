Military police corps conduct 'bike rally' ahead of 19th anniversary of Kargil War

Corps of military police conducted a bike rally in the capital on the occasion of 19th anniversary of Kargil War. "The main aim of the rally is to pay homage to warriors of the Kargil war," said Lt Col Vikram Rajebhosale. The rally began on July 2 from Bangalore and will end on July 24 in Dras. The military police corps halted at iconic India Gate, to pay homage to the war heroes. The rally is aimed at paying tribute to the warriors of the Kargil War ahead of its 19th anniversary, while promoting safe riding on bikes. The Kargil War was an armed conflict that took place between India and Pakistan from May-July 1999. It was also termed as 'Operation Vijay' by the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who declared it a success on July 14.