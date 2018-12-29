Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth not in any rush to start family

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who just tied the knot, are happier than ever but are not in a rush to start a family."They both love kids, but they're not in a rush to start a family," a source told People exclusively about the couple. Hemsworth and Cyrus adore Hemsworth's older brother Chris' 6-year-old daughter India Rose Hemsworth and 4-year-old twins sons Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth (which he shares with actor and wife Elsa Pataky) but for now, they're happy just being aunt and uncle. Cyrus confirmed on Wednesday, through her Instagram posts, that she and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret ceremony at her home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23. The couple first met on the sets of the movie 'The Last Song' in 2008. After dating on and off for many years, Hemsworth popped the big question for the second time in 2016.