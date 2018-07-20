'Mile 22' to now release on August 24 in India

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Mark Wahlberg-starrer "Mile 22" will release in India on August 24.

The action-thriller drama marks the fourth collaboration of Wahlberg and Peter Berg after the Oscar-nominated "Lone Survivor". It will be released by PVR Pictures in India, read a statement.

Earlier, it was announced it will hit the screens on August 17.

Written by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, "Mile 22" is a story of an elite American intelligence officer who, with the help of the top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country.

The film also features UFC champion-turned-actress Ronda Rouse, Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, John Malkovich and Lauren Cohan. Colombian President Juam Manuel Santos also shot one of the action sequences.

