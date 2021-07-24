Mild Tremors in Uttarkashi, Second Earthquake in Uttarakhand Within a Month

Tremors were felt for the second time in less than a month in the hilly region of Uttarakhand. On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, at about 1.30 am, tremors were felt in Uttarkashi district and neighbouring areas. The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be in Uttarkashi district. On the Richter scale, the magnitude of this earthquake was 3.4. District administration has not reported about any loss of life or property following the earthquake.

Mild earthquakes were detected late at night in Uttarkashi, according to villagers. Around 1.30am people experienced mild tremors. The quake’s epicenter was estimated to be 23 km away from Uttarkashi. According to the National Center for Seismology the epicentre was 10 km underground.

On June 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 was felt near Pithoragarh district. The epicenter of the earthquake was then discovered 55 km away from Pithoragarh. No damage of property or loss of life was reported in this earthquake. The National Center for Seismology detected tremors at a depth of 10 km about 55 km north of Pithoragarh at 12:18 pm.

