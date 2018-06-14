Mild thunderstorm, rain expected to bring temperature down in Uttarakhand: IMD

With heat gripping over the parts of North India, light thunderstorm and rain are expected to bring respite for the residents of Uttarakhand in coming days. Director of IMD for Uttarakhand, Bikram Singh said that the temperature will come down and mild thunderstorm and rain may occur in some regions. "We can see squall in areas like Nainital, Dehradun and Haridwar. In some upper areas, people can witness hailstorm too", he added.