Mild quake hits Haryana's Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Haryana's Jhajjar late on Monday night and mild tremors were also felt in New Delhi and surrounding areas of the National Capital Region.

The earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 and long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," they tweeted. (ANI)