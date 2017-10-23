Milan's struggles continue, Fiorentina routs Benevento in Serie A

Rome, Oct 23 (IANS) A.C. Milan's winless streak continued against Genoa, while Fiorentina crushed Benevento in the ninth round of the Serie A football league here.

After three straight league defeats, Milan drew 0-0 against Genoa at San Siro on Sunday, where fans booed the players, reports Efe.

Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the 25th minute, adding to Milan's woes.

Milan is in 11th place in the standings, with 13 points, on goal differential behind Torino, which was defeated 1-0 by Roma, thanks to a goal by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Roma is in 5th place, with 18 points, after eight matches.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, handed pointless Benevento its ninth league defeat 3-0, thanks to goals by Marco Benassi, Khouma Babacar and Cyril Thereau.

With the win, Fiorentina holds the 9th spot in the standings, with 13 points, while Benevento remains in last place.

In the same round, Sassuolo defeated host SPAL 1-0, thanks to a goal by Matteo Politano in the 1st minute on a penalty.

Andreas Cornelius, meanwhile, scored the winner for Atalanta against Bologna.

