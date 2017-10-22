Milan's struggles continue, Fiorentina rout Benevento in Serie A

Milan, Oct 22 (IANS) AC Milan's winless streak continued against Genoa, while Fiorentina crushed Benevento in the Serie A 9th round of play on Sunday.

After three straight league defeats, Milan drew 0-0 against Genoa at San Siro, where fans booed the footballers, reports Efe.

Captain and ace defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the 25th minute, adding to Milan's woes.

Milan are in 11th place in the standings, with 13 points, on goal differential behind Torino, who were defeated 1-0 by Roma, thanks to a goal by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Roma are in the 5th place, with 18 points, after eight matches.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, handed pointless Benevento their ninth league defeat 3-0, thanks to goals by Marco Benassi, Khouma Babacar and Cyril Thereau.

With the win, Fiorentina hold the ninth spot in the standings, with 13 points, while Benevento remain in last place.

In the same round, Sassuolo defeated host SPAL 1-0, thanks to a goal by Matteo Politano in the 1st minute on a penalty.

Andreas Cornelius, meanwhile, scored the winner for Atalanta against Bologna.

--IANS

pur/pgh/