Mike Tyson to endorse MMA League in India

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will grace the launch of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Kumite 1 League as a mentor here on September 29.

The league will witness fighters from around the world roughing it out in the hexagon ring and the live beaming will be made available in more than 10 cities namely on PVR cinemas.

This will be the second time that the leading multiplex chain live beam a sporting event after broadcasting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past.

Talking about the development, Kumite 1 League CMD Mohamedali Budhwani said: "Yes, we do have Mike Tyson as our mentor but the league is just at its inception."

"I'm thrilled by the enthusiasm shown by PVR Cinema. The faith that they have put into Kumite 1 league is extremely motivating. I have personally taken it upon myself to make India a multiple sports nation, down the years," he added.

Significantly, the league is supported by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF).

