Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper Leave for India for Indo-US 2+2 Talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper are expected to arrive in India on Monday, 26 October, for the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue which will be held on Tuesday.

In the third edition of talks, these two top US officials will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Mike Pompeo informed that he has left for his trip to India.

Wheels up for my trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. Grateful for the opportunity to connect with our partners to promote a shared vision for a free and open #IndoPacific composed of independent, strong, and prosperous nations. pic.twitter.com/IoaJvtsHZC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 25, 2020

China to Be Prominent on Agenda

China is expected to be a prominent agenda of the meeting. In the past few months, India has been locked in a stand-off along the border with China. At the same time, the US has been criticising China over military assertiveness in the South China Sea and the way Beijing handled the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Last week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the talks will entail a comprehensive discussion on cross-cutting bilateral issues as well as deliberations on regional and global developments.

"The third ministerial dialogue will entail comprehensive cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interests. In addition, both sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said at a media briefing.

He further said: “They will also be meeting the National Security Advisor. There will be a joint call on the prime minister.”

It is expected that the two sides may finalise the long-pending Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties. The BECA will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries, reported India Today.

Moreover, PTI quoted officials as saying that US Secretary of Defence Esper will be given a tri-services guard of honour at the lawns of South Block in the Raisina Hills on Monday afternoon.

(With inputs from PTI and India Today)

