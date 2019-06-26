Mike Pompeo hails Indo-US relationship

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday hailed Indo-USA relationship while addressing the gathering in the national capital. He said, "We each India and USA should see the world as it is and see each other to what we are great democracies, global power and good friends. We have the ability to forge a new kind of corporation that won't just good for us but for the region and indeed for the entire world." Mike Pompeo is on a two-day official visit to India.