Mike Pence Tests COVID-19 Positive? News Portal Deadline 'Accidentally' Publishes Draft Article Claiming US Vice President Has Coronavirus, Apologises Later

Washington, October 9: A US-based news website has apologised for inadvertently publishing a draft article claiming US Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Apparently, Deadline has kept a copy ready if Mike Pence contracts COVID-19. Someone at Deadline published the draft copy despite the fact it had clear instructions that it should not go online without confirmation. Kayleigh McEnany Tests COVID-19 Positive, White House Press Secretary to Go Under Quarantine.

Also Read | Indian Foreign Service Day 2020 | PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to IFS Officers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 9, 2020

"A draft post of a story about Vice President Mike Pence testing positive for coronavirus that was never meant to publish was accidentally posted on Deadline. It was pulled down immediately," Deadline said in a statement. "It never should have been posted and Deadline will take steps to see this kind of thing never happens again. Apologies to the Vice President and our readers. We regret the error," the portal added. US Vice Presidential Debate 2020: Giant Black Fly Sits Atop Mike Pence’s White Head, Steals Show at VP Debate..

Screenshots of the now-deleted article claiming Mike Pence has COVID-19 went viral on social media. The draft copy contained a disclaimer in the headline, written in capital letters, saying "DO NOT PUBLISH UNTIL THE NEWS CROSSES".

Also Read | The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal Starrer To Go On Floors By April 2021

Deadline Draft Article Gets Published Claiming Mike Pence Has Coronavirus:

what part of "DO NOT PUBLISH" did the editor not understand? pic.twitter.com/HeHdqltdB0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 8, 2020





"Vice President Mike Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus 8 Days After Donald Trump," the latter part of the headline read, with the opening sentence claiming, "The two most powerful men in America now have coronavirus." Deadline not only published the article with false information, but they also shared it on their official Twitter handle.

Deadline Tweets Fake News About Mike Pence:

For those wondering what mistake Deadline made here it is. They mistakenly published a draft of a story saying Pence has tested positive for COVID. Did they have their Twitter account set to automatically tweet every story that published? pic.twitter.com/Ee6GcA1PjH — Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) October 8, 2020





US President Donald Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre last Friday after tests the previous day had shown him positive for COVID-19. Trump was hospitalized for three days before returning to the White House this Monday.