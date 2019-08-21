Mika Singh apologises to the country for his performance in Pakistan

Bollywood singer Mika Singh said apologised to the country for performing in Pakistan. He said,"It wasn't that I was adamant on performing there, it was a coincidence that I went there and Article370 happened. If I made a mistake, I apologise to the federation and the nation".Earlier, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued an official notice seeking a ban on singer Mika Singh after his performance in Pakistan amidst ongoing Indo-Pak tension.